Balotelli responds to Lazio fans’ racial taunting: Shame on you who were at the stadium

Mario Balotelli has hit out at Lazio supporters after Brescia’s narrow defeat to the Biancocelesti on Sunday, confirming that he had been on the end of yet more racist taunting.

The away supporters had been whistling and jeering the Italian from kick off, singling him out as the only Rondinelle player whom they abused.

Although the game wasn’t stopped at any point, an announcement was made to inform the travelling fans that discriminatory chanting would lead to the suspension of the match.

“It’s a loss that hurt but we’ll come back stronger and we’re on the right track,” Balotelli wrote on Instagram, accompanying a video of his goal, before addressing the abuse he received.

“Shame on you Lazio fans who were at the stadium.”

The post was signed off with the hashtag #SayNoToRacism.

Balotelli opened the scoring for Brescia with a well-taken goal, then pointing to his ear and the Lazio fans, indicating that he had heard what they were shouting.

“Balotelli, piece of s***” and “Balotelli, son of a b***h” had been sung in his direction, while there were also some away fans who made monkey noises.