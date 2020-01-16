Bayern Munich goalkeeper could land with Juventus

Manuel Neuer could be on the move following Bayern Munich’s decision to sign Alexander Nubel from Schalke in the summer, with Juventus reportedly in the mix to sign him.

The 33-year-old joined the Bavarians from Schalke in 2011 where he impressed with his distribution and skill on the ball as well as his overall goalkeeping ability.

According the France Football, the German international is said to be unhappy at the summer arrival of Nubel, opening the door for Neuer to leave in the summer as he’s reportedly told Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic, that he would like to play every game.

“I feel fit enough to continue for a few more years at the highest European level,” Neuer is reported as saying.

Neuer’s contract at Bayern runs until 2021 but France Football went on to say that Juventus would be willing to make a move for the goalkeeper, with the future of Wojciech Szczesny up in the air as talks over a new contract have yet to begin.