Berisha hours away from Lazio exit

Lazio’s Valon Berisha is reportedly only hours away from leaving the Stadio Olimpico for Germany as the club finalise the terms of a loan deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Berisha, who joined Lazio from Red Bull Salzburg in 2018 for around €7.5 million, has only made ten Serie A appearances for the Aquile since his arrival in the capital.

According to a report by TuttoMercatoWeb, the Bundesliga club will take Berisha on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the move permanent in the summer if the 26-year-old impresses.

Lazio currently sit third in the Serie A table and Berisha has found it difficult to break into Simone Inzaghi’s squad as they look to win their first Scudetto in 20 years.

The Kosovo international will be hoping that he can secure regular game time with the Flingeraner as they look to avoid relegation to the second tier of German football.