Bonaventura’s AC Milan renewal looking unlikely

Giacomo Bonaventura could be entering his final five months as an AC Milan midfielder with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Despite some impressive performances since recovering from a long-term injury, Milan still haven’t tabled an renewal offer to Bonaventura.

After an initial string of good showings from the ex-Atalanta player, his level has dropped in recent weeks and those upstairs at the Stadio San Siro aren’t convinced about offering him an extended stay.

Stefano Pioli has spoken in support of the player though, saying that a dip is to be expected after a lengthy stay on the sidelines.

But as things stand, Bonaventura is available to speak to any club he pleases in order to reach a pre-contract agreement, with a view to making a move for free in the summer.