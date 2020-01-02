Bonucci leads the way with Serie A wins

No Serie A player won more matches than Leonardo Bonucci between the beginning of 2010 and the end of 2019.

Spending most of his time at Juventus – aside from his ill-fated season spent at AC Milan – Bonucci has been key to the Old Lady’s many successes in recent years.

In that time period they won all but two Scudetti – with Inter winning Serie A in 2010 and AC Milan ruling Italian football in 2011.

212&134 – Leonardo Bonucci is the player to have won the most games (212) and the defender to have kept the most clean sheets (134) in Serie A this #decade. Paladin.#Opta2010s #OptaTopXI pic.twitter.com/Sy9hTzRGgo — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 31, 2019

OPTA revealed that defender won 212 games in all, not matched by any other player, and he was the defender to keep more clean sheets than anyone else as well with 134.

Bonucci joined Juventus from Bari in 2010 and other than his 2017/18 campaign at the Stadio San Siro, he’s been ever-present for the Bianconeri.

Unsurprisingly, his Juve teammate Gianluigi Buffon was the goalkeeper to have kept the most clean sheets in that same period with 124.