Borussia Dortmund close in on Juventus man as Bayern Munich drop interest

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is set for a return to the Bundesliga, as Borussia Dortmund edge closer to sealing a permanent transfer.

The Germany international has found himself frozen out in recent months by coach Maurizio Sarri, and had done little to quell talk of a departure from the Bianconeri after admitting in November that he was unhappy with his playing time.

Bild report that former club Bayern Munich had shown an interest in Can, but have since opted against making a move and thus paving the way for Dortmund to complete €25 million deal.

Whilst negotiations between player and club are ongoing, the 26-year-old appears to be edging closer to a departure from Serie A.

Juventus brought Can in from Premier League leaders Liverpool on a free transfer in 2018, and the midfielder has gone on to score four goals in 45 appearances for the Bianconeri.