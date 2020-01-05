Brescia v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will be keen to add to their impressive recent run at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti where they take on Brescia in Serie A’s early Sunday kick off.

The Biancocelesti are in action for the first time since beating Juventus to the Supercoppa Italiana title in December.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have been impressive this season. Currently third, they’ve won each of their last eight Serie A matches, which is a record only bettered once in their history – back in February 1999.

Brescia themselves have looked resurgent since Eugenio Corini’s return to the bench though and they’ve picked up seven points from their last four games – as many as they had in the previous 13.

The Rondinelle will be hoping Mario Balotelli can grab a first ever goal against Lazio. They and Inter are the only two Serie A sides that he’s failed to score against of those he’s faced at least three times.

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Romulo; Spalek; Torregrossa, Balotelli.

Lazio: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Correa, Lulic; Immobile, Caicedo.