Brilliant Boga inspires Sassuolo comeback to down Torino

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Sassuolo have Jeremie Boga to thank for bringing an end to their horrid record against Torino as he led a second half comeback in a 2-1 win on Saturday evening.

Before this meeting the Neroverdi had won just two of their previous 13 with Toro in Serie A, not collecting all three points against their visitors since April 2016.

Walter Mazzarri meanwhile suffered his first top tier defeat against Sassuolo in eight games.

Torino led but Jeremie Boga was unstoppable as Sassuolo completed a comeback to take the points and @ConJClancy is in Reggio Emilia for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/YhrZH7N9Qe#SassuoloTorino #SerieA pic.twitter.com/qbHtezMmcU — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) January 18, 2020

Torino opened the scoring in slightly comical fashion. Simone Verdi pulled a clever corner to the edge of the box to Tomas Rincon who turned it goalward.

Having beaten Andrea Consigli the effort may well have been dragging just wide but Manuel Locatelli, trying to sweep things up, had the ball bounce off his hip and trickle across goal and over the line as he fell over and into the net himself.

Andrea Belotti came desperately close to a second. Set free on the left he executed something of a Cruyff turn to cut in onto his left foot but his whipped shot just didn’t curl back enough to find the net and went wide.

Il Gallo should have doubled the Granata’s lead early in the second half when he found space to meet a corner but, from inside six yards, his diving header flew wide.

Jeremie Boga levelled things up on the hour mark in some style. Starting slightly to the left he slipped the ball through Rincon’s legs before dispatching a perfectly placed curler from more 25 yards into the top corner.

Sassuolo started to turn the screw then and Salvatore Sirigu was alert to maintain parity.

Boga was key again as Sirigu was beaten for the Neroverdi’s second. Once more taking the ball on the left, this time the winger drove for the byline and cut back into the box where Domenico Berardi arrived to fire home.

Vincenzo Millico came within inches of levelling the sides at 2-2 but his curled effort from the left kissed the crossbar and went behind.