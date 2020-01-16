Bruno Alves: I’m amazed by Kulusevski, his secret is his mentality

Bruno Alves has praised Juventus’ new signing Dejan Kulusevski’s mentality.

The Swedish youngster has been a phenomenon for Parma this season and has been the standout talent at the Stadio Ennio Tardini this term.

“I’m amazed by his ability to combine technical quality with his physical output,” the Parma captain said.

“He runs 14 kilometres in every game, but he always shows an incredible intensity and always does the right thing.

“The secret is what’s in his head. He always works hard to be ready.”

Kulusevski has been involved in 11 goals for Parma this season – with four scored himself and seven assists – in 19 Serie A appearances.

The Swede had been on loan from Atalanta before signing for Juventus, though he’s staying put in Parma until the end of the season.