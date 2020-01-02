Buffon tops Serie A’s clean sheet charts

A new decade has begun in Serie A and Gianluigi Buffon is still present in Juventus’ squad.

The veteran goalkeeper, now 41 years old, ended the decade that was 2010-2019 as the goalkeeper with the highest percentage of clean sheets kept.

As revealed by OPTA, Buffon had a higher ratio of clean sheets than any other goalkeeper to have played at least two appearances.

49% – Tra i portieri con più di due presenze nel decennio, Gianluigi Buffon è quello con la più alta percentuale di clean sheet (49% – 124 su 253) in Serie A. Garanzia.#Opta2010s #OptaTopXI pic.twitter.com/WwSvfuNLUj — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 31, 2019

The Italian kept 124 clean sheets in 253 appearances, meaning he shut out the opposition in 49 percent of his games.

Buffon joined Juventus from Parma in 2001 and stayed in Turin until 2018.

He then spent the 2018/19 season at Paris Saint-Germain before returning to the Italian champions in the summer of 2019.