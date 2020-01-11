Burnely goalkeeper offered to AC Milan

Joe Hart could be in line for a shock return to Serie A as the goalkeeper has been offered to AC Milan, who are looking to replace the outgoing Pepe Reina.

The Spaniard is expected to join Aston Villa on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, meaning the Rossoneri are now on the hunt for a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

MilanNews.it reports that one option being considered is Hart, who is currently out of favour at Burnley.

The 32-year-old is is a firm second choice behind starter Nick Pope at Turf Moor, and as a result his representatives are keen to find a new club in hopes of securing more playing time.

Hart is no stranger to Serie A, as he spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Torino, making 36 appearances for the Granata en route to a ninth place finish.

So far this season Hart has failed to make a Premier League appearance for Burnley.