Cagliari to wear shirt marking centenary against AC Milan

Cagliari will be wearing a shirt celebrating their 100th birthday when they take on AC Milan at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday.

Rolando Maran’s side have been one of surprises of the Serie A season, sitting sixth after 18 matches with 29 points.

The strong performances on the pitch come in an important season for the Rossoblu, who will celebrate their 100th birthday on May 30th, but they aren’t waiting until then to show off their slick new centenary jerseys.

“A special jersey in order to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Rossoblu: on Saturday January 11th, at Sardegna Arena, Cagliari Calcio will wear for the first time the jersey dedicated to its Centenary,” read a statement on the Cagliari website.

“The kit has been produced in limited edition by Macron, a leading manufacturer in the teamwear industry, and designed by the inspiration of the stylist Antonio Marras, who also created the special Centenary logo.

“The jersey, which has been realised in 2020 numbered pieces and commercialised in a dedicated packaging, together with the entire 100th Anniversary apparel collection will be on sale from 19:20 on Friday January 10th exclusively on the Cagliari Calcio and Macron e-commerce sites, and from Saturday 11th in every Cagliari 1920 Store and in the Macron Store in Cagliari.

“The Centenary kit is a crew-neck white shirt, enhanced by two big bands, one vertical and one horizontal, in which red and blue cross in a sort of large brush stroke, with the first one that continues also on the shorts. Last but not least, the socks are white with a red and blue band on it.

“At the right side of the chest, there is a Macron Hero, the logo of the Emilian brand, in white silicone, while on the left, heart side, is positioned the Centenary crest of Cagliari Calcio. On the back, under the neck, is embroidered in red the tagline • 1920 2020. Also in red is the lower hem of the shirt, decorated with the iconic detail by Antonio Marras.

“The model has a slim-fit wearability and its micromesh fabric inserts make the kit lighter and transpirant.”