Cagliari v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari welcome AC Milan to the Sardegna Arena for Saturday’s 15:00 kick off as they look to end their three-game losing streak.

Rolando Maran’s side have won just one of their previous 31 Serie A meetings against Milan, but will look to put an end to that miserable streak on the day in which they don their new 100-year anniversary strip for the first time.

The Rossoneri, on the other hand, hope that the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lift spirits and help them to win their first Serie A game in just over a month, having drew two of the last three. The other being a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of high-flying Atalanta.

Cagliari: Olsen; Farago, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Simeone

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Çalhanoglu; Rafael Leao, Ibrahimovic.