Cagliari v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Cagliari aim to bring an end to their seven-game winless run in Serie A on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Parma to Sardinia.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (4-3-2-1): Cragno; Faragò, Klavan, Pisacane, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Ionita; Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Simeone.

Unavailable: Pavoletti, Cacciatore, Mattiello, Ceppitelli, Rog, Cerri.

Parma (4-3-3):Colombi; Darmian, Bruno Alves, Iacoponi, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Hernani; Sprocati, Cornelius, Kurtic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Cagliari have won four of their last six Serie A encounters against Parma (D1 L1), after they hadn’t won any of their previous six (D3 L3).

– Cagliari have won their last three home meetings against Parma in Serie A. Among the current sides in the Italian top flight, they’re only on a longer current such streak against SPAL (four).

– Cagliari have the joint- longest current streak of consecutive games without a win in Serie A (seven, alongside Lecce).

– Cagliari have conceded 22 goals in their last 10 league games. Starting from November 8, only Brescia (23) have conceded more goals than the Rossoblu in Serie A.

– Parma have picked up 31 points in Serie A this term; in the three points-per-win era, the Ducali have finished in the top six on 10 of the 11 previous occasions they’ve had as many points at this stage of a campaign.

– Parma have lost their last two league games on the road; the last time they lost three away games in a row in Serie A was in May 2015.

– Cagliari (nine) have scored the most goals from crosses in Serie A current season, while only Inter (eight) have scored more such goals than Parma (seven).

– Cagliari’s João Pedro has scored 13 goals in Serie A this season. Since the Serie A returned to 20 teams (2004/05) only one Brazilian player scored more after the opening 21 games of a Serie A season: Adriano in 2004/05 (14 goals).

– João Pedro has been directly involved in eight of Cagliari’s last 10 goals in Serie A (six goals and two assists), including the five most recent.

– Bruno Alves played 36 Serie A games for Cagliari in 2016/17. The current Parma defender is the player with the most clearances (297) over the last two seasons in Serie A.