Cagni: Juventus are Stronger than Sacchi’s AC Milan

Former Brescia and Empoli coach Luigi Cagni has made the bold claim that the current Juventus squad is stronger than the AC Milan team that dominated European football under Coach Arrigo Sacchi.

The 69-year-old spoke about the current Bianconeri side which has won the last eight Serie A titles and decided to compare them to the back-to-back European Cup winners of 1989 and 1990.

“They are the strongest constructed squad in recent years,” Cagni said to TuttoMercatoWeb. “They are also stronger than the Milan of Sacchi.”

He then spoke about the current AC Milan side and predicted that they can fight for the Europa League if they add one more defender to their squad.

“Milan can fight for the Europa League for now,” Cagni said. “It only takes one purchase for Milan, a strong one in the midst of the defense.”

Cagni’s last coaching job was with his native Brescia in 2017 but he coached Piacenza to two Serie A promotions in the 1990s and earned UEFA Cup qualification with Empoli in 2006/07.