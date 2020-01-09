Caldara leaving AC Milan for Atalanta in €15 million deal

AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara looks set to end his injury-riddled time with the Rossoneri and rejoin Atalanta on loan with an option to make the move permanent for €15 million.

The 25-year-old has endured an unlucky spell with the Diavolo since joining from Juventus in August 2018, suffering a lacerated Achilles tendon in October 2018 and then rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in May 2019.

As a result he has been limited to just two appearances for Milan since joining, one in the Europa League and one in the Coppa Italia, and the Rossoneri have opted to cut their losses by sending him to Atalanta.

Caldara will undergo a medical on Friday before joining La Dea on loan for 18 months according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bergamo side will have an option to make the move permanent for €15m in June 2021. Milan will not have a counter-option, but will receive a percentage of any future transfer.

Caldara made his name with Atalanta before being sold to Juventus in January 2017 for €19m.

He never played for the Bianconeri, who eventually sent him to Milan in August 2018 for €35m in a deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin.

What this means is that Caldara returns to the Nerazzurri for less than half of what Milan paid for his services just 18 months ago, and €4m less than what La Dea sold him to Juventus for.