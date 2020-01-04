Celta Vigo star nearing Napoli switch

Stanislav Lobotka’s time with Celta Vigo looks to be coming to a close, with coach Oscar Garcia stating he will drop him if he isn’t focused as a move to Napoli inches closer.

The Partenopei have been in talks with Celta for the midfielder for days, with their latest offer of €3 million for a six-month loan with an obligation to buy for €17m falling just €2m short of the Spanish side’s valuation.

As a result a deal is expected to be reached, with Garcia’s comments pointing towards a departure for the Slovakian international.

“I spoke with the player this week and I will do so tomorrow,” the coach stated at his pre-match press conference.

“If I feel he isn’t focused, I won’t play him. I need players that are fully focused and able to leave their personal situations outside the pitch.

“There are always players that are more focused on themselves than the good of the team.”

So far this season Lobotka has featured in 17 matches for Celta.