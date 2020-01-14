Chelsea forced to pay Conte for unfair dismissal

Chelsea’s sacking of Antonio Conte in the summer of 2018 has been deemed an unfair dismissal.

The Italian coach has been involved in a legal battle with his former club and judge Andrew Glennie has decided in favour of Conte.

“The complaint of unfair dismissal is well founded,” he ruled.

“The defendant will pay the claimant a basic compensation of £1,524 and a compensatory fee of £83,682, which is a total of £85,206.”

That sum of €100,000 will be on top of the near €30 million the London side agreed to pay Conte when they terminated his contact.

The sacking of the now Inter boss is the most expensive in English football history.