Atalanta faced Parma on Monday and Frank Lampard’s Chelsea had scouts present at the Gewiss Stadium to watch the match with an eye on Robin Gosens.

Atalanta were impressive and thumped Parma 5-0, with Gosens baggina a goal and an assist, as La Dea started 2020 just as they finished 2019.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Gosens’ performances for La Dea this season prompted Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to get the 25-year-old midfielder scouted with a view to a potential move to London.

Gosens signed for Atalanta back in July 2017 for around €950,000 and has enjoyed the meteoric rise, as the club have gone from strength to strength under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.