Chelsea striker set for Inter medical this weekend

It looks as though Inter and Chelsea have agreed on a transfer fee for Olivier Giroud, with the Frenchman expected to undergo a medical over the weekend.

The 33-year-old has only made seven appearances for the Blues this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, reports have linked him with an exit for quite some time.

Antonio Conte is keen to bring Giroud into the fold at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and Sky Sport Italia reports a transfer fee has been agreed.

Inter are expected to pay €4.5 million plus an additional €1m in bonuses, with the striker expected in Milan over the weekend for a medical.

Giroud’s signing will give the Nerazzurri a backup for star striker Romelu Lukaku, along with filling the void left by Matteo Politano, who is expected to join Roma in a swap deal for Leonardo Spinazzola.