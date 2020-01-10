Conte: Atalanta will be a tough task for Inter, they are a great team

Antonio Conte is expecting a tough contest when Inter take on Atalanta in Serie A this weekend.

Inter come into the game still level on points with Juventus atop the Serie A table, but La Dea are flying high themselves and hopeful of repeating last season’s exploits of qualifying for the Champions League.

“It’s an important game because we’re talking about a strong team,” Conte said at his press conference ahead of the game.

“At the moment they’re in great shape. They keep growing and are much stronger than last year so it will be a demanding task.

“[Gian Piero] Gasperini is doing a great job. He works off an idea and on details.

“Compliments to him, he works hard, as do Atalanta and they’re a great team to watch.”

Pep Guardiola praised Atalanta when his Manchester City side faced them this season, describing taking them on like “going to the dentist” and Conte is wary of their threat.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” he said when asked if he expected similar suffering to Guardiola.

“But it will be a very intense and physical game played with intensity by both teams.”