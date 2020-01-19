Conte: Inter are under construction and have things to work on

Antonio Conte was left disappointed on his return to his native Lecce as Inter blew a lead and dropped two points in Puglia.

The Scudetto hopefuls led through Alessandro Bastoni’s second half header but Marco Mancosu levelled within six minutes.

“We’re a team under construction,” Conte said afterwards.

“In the last six months we’ve responded well. We’ve seen a lot of good things from everyone.

“We have to keep working and keep doing what we’re doing.

“If we can expand the squad and strengthen then we’ll be ready to go forward.”

Inter struggled to break Lecce down and it took an unlikely scorer to break the deadlock, but even defensively they looked flawed.

“The goal we conceded leaves a bitter taste in the mouth,” Conte added.

“It’s inevitable to feel like there’s something to improve on when you concede.

“There’s something for us to work on.”