Conte: Inter don’t have to respond to anybody

Inter boss Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of Inter’s victory in Napoli on Monday night as his side continue to go toe-to-toe with Juventus for the Scudetto.

Conte claimed that his side should no nothing other than concentrate on their own game amidst growing excitement around one of the closest Scudetto races in years.

“We don’t have to respond to anyone,” Conte told the press, when asked if his side’s victory was important as a response to Juventus.

“The [Stadio] San Paolo is never an easy place to play. It’s the first time I have won here. That shows the importance of this victory.

“Coming to Napoli and winning is not easy. Let’s not forget that Napoli have been Juventus’ main rivals in recent years.

“I consider Napoli on par with Juventus and their squad as the best in the league.”