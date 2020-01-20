Conte keen on Moses reunion

Victor Moses is the latest player that Inter have been linked with and discussions are already underway with Inter, Chelsea and Fenerbahce.

Since 2019, the Nigerian has been on loan in Turkey and has played in 20 matches since joining, scoring 5 goals in that time.

Moses’ loan expires at the end of the season and according to Corrierie dello Sport, Fenerbahce are open to the idea of terminating his loan in order for Moses to link up again with Antonio Conte.

The speculation comes after the deal which would have seen Leonardo Spinazzola join Inter from Roma and Matteo Politano go the other way collapsed.

It is thought that Conte is looking to strengthen the flanks and Moses would come in as a player who Conte knows well.

Moses played his best football under Conte at Chelsea during the 2017/18 season where he played as wing-back.