Costa: I don’t want to leave Juventus

Juventus’ Douglas Costa has expressed his desire to remain with the club as they continue to chase a Champions League title.

Costa joined La Vecchia Signora on loan from Bayern Munich in 2017 before making the move permanent 12 months later having made a big impression during his loan spell.

“I am very well in Italy, a country similar to Brazil and different from Germany,” Costa said in an interview with DAZN.

“At the moment I wouldn’t leave Juve for another team, I have set myself up really well here and I feel like the club is my family.”

Costa also took the opportunity to praise both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

“I have learnt a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo, he is one of the strongest players in the world,” Costa added.

“If Cristiano and Dybala are on top of their games we hit the highest level. Our ambition is to win the Champions League, it’s why I came here.”

Maurizio Sarri’s team currently sit top of the Serie A table and will be looking to take their domestic form into the Champions League when the competition resumes at the end of February.