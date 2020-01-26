Cragno return set to boost Cagliari hopes

Alessio Cragno is set to play his first game of the season when Cagliari travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for Sunday’s Serie A showdown with in-form Inter.

The talented keeper was injured in a pre-season friendly against Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and hasn’t started a game since, but coach Rolando Maran has confirmed his return.

“Cragno will play from the start, he needs to play,” Maran told the press.

However, Maran made the positive announcement at a time when his side are missing several first team players, including key defenders Fabio Pisacane, Fabrizio Cacciatore and Luca Ceppitelli.

It’s likely that Cragno will have plenty to do against the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as Inter look to continue their title push, a charge which could further pick up pace following their recent dealings in the transfer market.