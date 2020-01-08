Cristante renews at Roma until 2024

Bryan Cristante has renewed his contract at Roma until 2024.

Having joined from Atalanta at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, Cristante has gone on to impress at Roma both this and last season.

“AS Roma are pleased to announce that Bryan Cristante has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2024,” a club statement read on Wednesday.

“I’m delighted to have renewed,” added the midfielder.

“This is the place where I want to be in order to grow further.

“I like the project we’re building and I think it’l lead to excellent results.”

The 24-year-old has played ten times for the Giallorossi this season, with eight of those coming in Serie A and two in the Europa League.

He has one goal and one assist in Serie A so far this term.

Aleksandar Kolarov has also recently renewed his own deal at the Stadio Olimpico.