Cutrone to end Wolverhampton spell and join Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone’s short spell with Wolverhampton looks set to end after just six months with the Italian expected to join Fiorentina in the coming days.

The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side from AC Milan over the summer in a €18 million move, and although he made 24 appearances in all competitions, it appears he is keen to return to Italy.

Sky Sport Italia reports Fiorentina are ready to welcome him with open arms, as they have an agreement with Wolves on an 18-month loan worth €3m plus an obligation to make the move permanent in June 2021 for €16-18m.

The outlet suggests Wolverhampton have a buy-back clause, though Fiorentina have the right to buy Cutrone back within five days of the counter-clause being activated.

A medical could happen as early as Friday, with the Italian’s arrival rounding out the Viola attack with Dusan Vlahovic and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Pedro, who has rarely featured since joining from Fluminenese in September, is expected to join Gremio in the coming days.