De Rossi dons disguise for Roma-Lazio clash

Daniele De Rossi achieved his dream of watching the Derby della Capitale in the Curva Sud – though he wore a disguise in order to do so.

The Roma legend recently brought an end to his playing career after a brief spell at Boca Juniors, and he wasted little time in watching his beloved Lupi as a fan.

De Rossi hired a make-up artist to transform him before travelling to the Curva Sud with friend Valerio Mastandrea.

It was all captured on video by wife Sarah Felberbaum, who congratulated her husband on achieving one of his dreams.

“This is what happens when your husband decides to infiltrate the Curva Sud to make his dream come true of watching the derby!,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We spent a whole afternoon on this, hours of make-up, traumatised the kids, but he was as happy as a child. (I love you).”

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from Edin Dzeko and Francesco Acerbi.