Delightful Dybala inspires Juventus to Coppa Italia quarter-final

Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala combined to give Juventus a comfortable 4-0 win over Udinese in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on a cold Wednesday evening at the Allianz Stadium.

The Argentine pair combined for two goals, with Dybala also bagging one from the penalty spot, while Douglas Costa also got his first since early November.

As a result, Juventus will play the winner of Parma’s match with Roma, which will take place on Thursday night.

A series of three one-twos between Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, resulted in the latter being played in on goal with a wonderful dinked ball, and the Juventus No.21 made no mistake.

Dybala doubled the lead from the spot, when Federico Bernardeschi was brought down by Nicolas in the penalty area.

Nicolas was on hand to deny Rodrigo Bentancur, tipping the Uruguayan’s rasping effort from just outside the box onto the post.

Not long after the break Higuain looked to have his second after Matthijs De Ligt’s initial effort was saved by Nicholas, the Argentine pounced on the rebound. However it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

It mattered not as Higuain played the ball to Dybala and the Juventus No.10 produced a dipping, curling effort which nestled into the top corner.

Douglas Costa completed the rout when Ilija Nuytinck handled in the box, resulting in referee Gianluca Aureliano pointing to the spot. The Brazilian duly converted.

Things could have been worse for Udinese when Daniele Rugani headed a freekick onto the post, before Juan Cuadrado flashed wide.