Demiral to face surgery for ACL injury

Merih Demiral will require surgery for an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament suffered in Juventus’ 2-1 win over Roma on Sunday evening.

Nicolo Zaniolo similarly fell with an ACL injury, with the Italian rupturing his, though Demiral’s isn’t thought to be as severe.

“During the game last night, Merih Demiral sustained a sprain to his left knee,” Juventus said in a statement on Monday.

“The diagnostic tests carried out at J | Medical this [Monday] morning revealed injury to the anterior cruciate ligament along with associated injury to the meniscus.

“Surgical intervention will be required in the coming days.”

Demiral has made seven appearances for the Old Lady this season, though he has found his importance increasing over the last month