Di Lorenzo thankful to Ancelotti, but will give his all for Gattuso and Napoli

Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo has offered his thoughts on how the Partenopei are working under new coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Off-field turmoil between the club’s players and its president Aurelio De Laurentiis led to a disastrous run of form for the Partenopei which would ultimately lead to the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, with Gattuso coming in as his replacement.

“We immediately made ourselves available to Gattuso to learn his patterns and implement what he asks of us,” Di Lorenzo said during an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

“We’re working well but we have to make sure we recover the lost points in the league.”

Di Lorenzo also took the opportunity to thank his former coach Ancelotti.

“Ancelotti gave me confidence from the start and I thank him, it was not easy to trust a boy who came from a relegated team,” he added.

“I’m sorry for how things went but we have to go on without him.”

Napoli currently sit eighth in Serie A and Gattuso faces an uphill battle to get his squad into the Champions League places by the end of the season with 11 points now separating the Partenopei from fourth placed Roma.