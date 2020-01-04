Diawara: Fonseca has helped me a lot at Roma, I don’t want to disappoint him

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara has praised his coach Paulo Fonseca for showing confidence in him and helping him to settle in the Italian capital.

Diawara, who joined the Giallorossi from Napoli in the summer, had a tough start to life at the Stadio Olimpico with a knee injury ruling the 22-year-old out of six games in November.

“Fonseca gave me a great hand when I arrived in the summer, although it took a while before I started to show continuity in my performances,” Diawara said in an interview with Roma TV.

“I always feel the confidence of the coach, in fact when I got hurt the coach immediately sent me a message of support and I don’t intend to disappoint him.”

Roma currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, only seven points behind leaders Inter, and will be hoping that Diawara can remain injury free to help their push for a Scudetto after the festive break.