Dismal Fiorentina grab late win over SPAL

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – A late German Pezzella header ensured that that a dire Fiorentina scraped three points against SPAL for their first Serie A win in nine games.

La Viola were subpar from the first minute but Giuseppe Iachini’s side did just enough to ensure he became the first coach to go unbeaten in his first two games on the bench at the Franchi since Vincenzo Guerini in May 2012.

The win is their first since they beat Sassuolo on October 30 and their first at home since defeating Udinese on October 6.

Fiorentina started on the front foot in what was a half of few chances, but even with their early possession they didn’t create anything.

Kevin-Prince Boateng had the ball in the net but the play was pulled back for an earlier offside and other than a Gaetano Castrovilli effort that Etrit Berisha saved, La Viola didn’t pose any threat to SPAL’s goal.

Andrea Petagna was inches away from tapping in a driven cross from Igor but just couldn’t reach it and Felipe had two chances to put the Biancazzurri ahead but he headed his first over.

The second caught him off guard. Gabriel Strefezza’s deep cross evaded everyone and bounced back off the post too suddenly for the defender to reacted, and the ball instead ricocheted off his leg and into the side netting.

Fiorentina started brighter in the second half and showed some purpose with the ball for the first time. Federico Chiesa had a chance inside five minutes but scooped his effort from inside six yards over the crossbar.

Mattia Valoti had a chance for SPAL after his blocked shot fell back into his path. He looked to lob Bartlomiej Dragowski but the goalkeeper turned it behind, though the officials missed his touch and a goal kick was given.

German Pezzella did get a winner late on as he rose highest to meet an Erick Pulgar corner in the 87th minute.