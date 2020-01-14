Donnarumma could miss two games with injury, Begovic to debut

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s injury problems could see him miss out of AC Milan’s game against Udinese at the weekend.

The goalkeeper will definitely miss their midweek Coppa Italia meeting with SPAL, though he may be sidelined for a little longer as well.

Sport Mediaset are reporting that although Antonio Donnarumma is likely to play on Wednesday against the Ferrarese, new signing Asmir Begovic could be handed his debut in Serie A against the Zebrette.

The 20-year-old is struggling with a slight muscular problem but it’s not thought to be a long-term problem.

In 18 appearances for the Rossoneri this season Donnarumma has kept seven clean sheets.

AC Milan just let backup goalkeeper Pepe Reina leave on loan this past weekend, with the Spaniard joining Premier League side Aston Villa.