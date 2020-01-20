Dybala hoping Pogba makes Juventus return

Paulo Dybala is hopeful that Paul Pogba will return to play at Juventus one day.

The Frenchman left Turin for Manchester United in 2016 but hasn’t hit the heights he’d have liked since returning to Old Trafford and has been heavily linked with an exit.

“Paul and I have a good relationship,” Dybala said in an interview with OTRO.

“When we played here we were always looking for a new way to celebrate our goals.

“I hope that one day we’ll be able to celebrate together again.”

Dybala himself was thought to be on the way out of the Allianz Stadium last summer but he’s become an important player under Maurizio Sarri and admits that playing for the Bianconeri is a dream.

“You always dream of playing for a club like this,” the Argentinian added.

“It’s a dream to wear these colours and to win so many titles.

“I’d also like to win something important on a personal level at this club.”