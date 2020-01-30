Eriksen thanks Inter fans after debut

New Inter signing Christian Eriksen thanked Nerazzurri fans for welcoming him to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after making his debut on Wednesday night.

Antonio Conte’s side booked their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina via goals from Antonio Candreva and Nicolo Barella.

The result keeps Inter’s hopes of claiming their first Coppa Italia since 2011 alive, but it was also memorable for Eriksen as he made his first appearance for the club since joining from Tottenham.

The Danish international replaced Alexis Sanchez in the 66th minute, and he almost marked the occasion with a great assist for Lautaro Martinez.

Unfortunately for Eriksen and Inter the goal was ruled offside, but it did little to damper the 27-year-old’s mood.

“This looks good and feels good!,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “Hopefully many to come. Thanks for the very warm welcome.”

Next up for Eriksen and Inter is a trip to take on Udinese on Sunday in Serie A action.