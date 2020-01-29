Everton and Manchester United unlikely to land Inter midfielder

Inter’s Matias Vecino appears destined to remain at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza despite a bid from Everton for the 28-year-old, as well as a loan offer from Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen’s arrival in the north of Italy would suggest that Vecino is now surplus to requirements in Antonio Conte’s squad and the Uruguayan international is reportedly keen on playing in the Premier League.

According to a TuttomercatoWeb, the Nerazzurri turned down United’s loan offer due to the Manchester club’s reluctance to include an obligation to buy clause in the deal, leaving the door open for Everton to secure the midfielder’s services.

However, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s attempts to bring Vecino to Merseyside, the Toffee’s €14m bid falls well short of the Nerazzurri’s €25m valuation. With neither club willing to budge, it appears that talks will go no further.

Vecino will be hoping that Ancelotti can convince his board to improve their offer as he has become a bit-part player, with Inter chasing their first Scudetto in a decade.