Fenerbahce overtake PSV and are set to sign Rodriguez

AC Milan’s Ricardo Rodriguez is expected to complete a loan move to Fenerbahce in the coming days as talks with PSV Eindhoven have fallen through.

Rodriguez had been expected to join PSV but the Rossoneri’s attempts to add an option to buy the Dutch side’s captain Denzel Dumfries in the summer appear to have caused the deal to stall.

Rodriguez will now join Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season with the Turkish club having the obligation to buy the 27-year-old in the summer for €5m, according to a report by Tuttomercato.

Milan have struggled to only seven wins in their first 19 Serie A games so far this term and Rodriguez becomes the fourth departure from the Stadio San Siro in January as Paolo Maldini attempts to alleviate the club’s financial pressures by cutting the wage bill.