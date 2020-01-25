Fiorentina v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina will be looking to continue their recent upturn in form this Saturday as they host Genoa at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

La Viola have won each of their last two games in Serie A without conceding, either side of a Coppa Italia win over Atalanta. But the Tuscans haven’t gone three on the bounce without leaking a goal since April 2018.

Genoa won the earlier meeting of the two this season. The Grifone will be aiming to win both Serie A meetings against Fiorentina for the first time since 1937/38.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castro, Venuti; Chiesa, Cutrone

Genoa: Perin, Biraschi, Romero, Criscito; Ghiglione, Behrami, Schone, Sturaro, Barreca; Pandev, Favilli