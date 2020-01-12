Fiorentina v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

Two of Serie A’s struggling sides go head to head at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this Sunday afternoon as Fiorentina welcome bottom dwellers SPAL.

La Viola themselves are 15th and just four points clear of the relegation zone on 18 points though SPAL’s total of 12 has them rooted to the foot of the table.

Fiorentina have collected just three Serie A points since the beginning of November, which is the worst in Italy’s top flight and across Europe’s top five leagues only Toulouse (0) and Nîmes (1) have gathered fewer.

The Biancazzurri have won just one of their last 13 games against the Tuscans, which came in 1967/68, and they’ve failed to even score in 12 of their last 18 games away to Fiorentina.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Pezzella, Caceres, Milenkovic; Lirola, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Benassi, Dalbert; Chiesa, Boateng.

SPAL: Berisha; Felipe, Vicari, Igor; Cionek, Murgia, Missiroli, Valoti, Strefezza; Di Francesco, Petagna.