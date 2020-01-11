Fiorentina v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

SPAL have conceded more goals against Fiorentina than any other side in Serie A in the past two years – a number they’ll look to avoid adding to on Sunday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Unavailable: Ribery.

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Igor; Strefezza, Murgia, Missiroli, Valoti, Reca; Petagna, Di Francesco.

Unavailable: Fares, D’Alessandro.

Suspended: Tomovic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina scored the most Serie A goals against SPAL last season (seven).

– SPAL have won only one of their last 13 Serie A games against Fiorentina (D4 L8): a 1-0 win at Ferrara in the 1967/68 season.

– SPAL haven’t found the net in 12 of their 18 away games against Fiorentina in Serie A, including in each of their last seven.

– Since the start of November, Fiorentina have picked up only three points in Serie A – only Toulouse (0) and Nîmes (one) have won fewer points in the top five European leagues in this period.

– SPAL have found the net in each of their last three away league games, after scoring none in their previous six.

– Fiorentina have faced the fewest shots in Serie A current season (204), 84 of these were on target (41%): the highest such percentage this term.

– SPAL have both the worst shooting accuracy (35.5%) and the worst shot conversion rate (5.1%) in the top five European leagues this season.

– Giuseppe Iachini could become the first Fiorentina coach to remain unbeaten in his first two Serie A games on the Viola bench since Vincenzo Guerini in May 2012.

– Among the players that have fired in at least 50 shots in the top five European leagues this season, only Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic (one) has scored fewer goals than Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa (two, level with Hakan Calhanoglu).

– SPAL’s Etrit Berisha is the goalkeeper with the highest improvement of save percentage rate between this and last season in Serie A: an 11.5% increase (73.6% v 62.1%) – min. 10 appearances in both campaigns.