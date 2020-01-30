Florenzi leaves Roma for Valencia

Valencia have completed the signing of Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi, bringing in the Italian on loan for the remainder of the season.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the 28-year-old, who regularly featured for the Lupi since making his debut back in 2010/11.

Florenzi was named Roma captain after Daniele De Rossi left the club last summer, but things haven’t gone to plan as he’s found himself on the bench more often than not under coach Paulo Fonseca.

With Euro 2020 drawing closer with each passing day, Florenzi made it clear he needed regular playing time in order to try and make the Italy team, and as a result he’s opted to leave Roma for the next six months and join Valencia on loan.

The Italian clearly had mixed emotions about the move when approached by journalists on Wednesday, as aside from a loan spell at Crotone in 2011/12, he has always featured for his home town club.

“I want to say a lot of things, but I’m not emotionally ready to do so,” he said when asked if he had a message for Roma fans.

Roma took time to wish Florenzi good luck on his new adventure, posting a video on their Twitter account featuring his best moments with the club.