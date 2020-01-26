Fonseca: Courageous Roma deserved derby win

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca praised the courage of his players after their impressive performance in the 1-1 Derby della Capitale draw with Lazio on Sunday.

The Giallorossi dominated the game but failed to find the killer blow after errors from goalkeepers Thomas Strakosha and Pau Lopez allowed Edin Dzeko and Francesco Acerbi to score in the first half.

“We had a great game and deserved to win it,” Fonseca told the press.

“We should always play with this courage and attitude. We may not have won, but I’m very proud of the guys.”

Fonseca was asked about how his players had reacted to the result, having failed to take the three points despite boasting 67 per cent possession and firing in 16 shots on goal to Lazio’s three.

“The players are sad because we didn’t win, but they are convinced that we played a good match,” said Fonseca.

“But it’s not enough just to play, we need to win.”