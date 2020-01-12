Fonseca laments Roma’s sloppy start in defeat to Juventus

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca believes his side’s disastrous opening 10 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday left them with a mountain to climb.

The Giallorossi were two goals down early on after Merih Demiral volleyed home a freekick and Jordan Veretout conceded a penalty, converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the Portuguese coach was encouraged by many aspects of his team’s performance and their reaction to the early setback.

“It wasn’t a problem of organisation, the problem was that we conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes,” Fonseca told the press.

“But after that we played a good game and in the second half we had better pressure and dominated. The two goals changed everything. After the break we were better than Juve.”

The game was marred by a serious injury to Nicolo Zaniolo, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will need surgery on Monday.

Fonseca was asked about the possibility of the Roma looking to make moves in the January transfer window to replace the Italy international.

“I haven’t spoken with my sporting director about the situation with Zaniolo, we’ll talk about it and then we’ll see,” Fonseca replied.