Former Napoli Goalkeeper Claims Immobile Pushed Ospina

Although he committed a costly error against Lazio on Saturday evening, Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was defended on Italian radio by former Partenopei shot-stopper Giuseppe Taglialatela, who believes that Aquile striker Ciro Immobile fouled the Colombian.

The 51-year-old had three spells with the Neapolitan club, with his most prominent spell coming between 1993 and 1999, and he was disappointed that Daniele Orsato, who was assigned to VAR, did not have another look at the incident.

“For me, when something like this happens, it is never the goalkeeper’s mistake,” Taglialatela told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Ospina could have got rid of the ball a moment before, but the coaches want him to play like this. If an opponent is on me, the referee must blow the obstruction. Immobile made an obstruction.

“I was not pleased that Orsato did not go to check the monitor. Ospina goes to the ground because he was pushed, not by himself.”