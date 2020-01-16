Gasperini responds to Fiorentina fans: My mother fought the war so those morons could speak

Gian Piero Gasperini was left seething with Fiorentina fans after they chanted abuse at him during La Viola’s Coppa Italia win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

The Stadio Artemio Franchi chanted ‘son of a b****’ at the Atalanta coach, to which he responded.

“I never insulted anyone,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“I was motivated to see my team win and they shouted ‘son of a b****’ at me a number of times.

“My mother fought the war to give these morons the right to speak.

“It’s them who are sons of b****es. I can’t accept this.”

Atalanta made it to the Coppa Italia final last season, but fell at the first hurdle this term.

“We are very sorry to be knocked out,” he added.

“The defeat burns.

“We haven’t recovered from the Inter game.

“Fiorentina had more energy than us. La Viola tried and wanted to win more than us.”