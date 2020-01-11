Gattuso: Napoli have hit rock bottom, and need to learn how to think

Gennaro Gattuso insists he has seen improvements from his struggling Napoli players but urged them to think more after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio in Rome.

The former AC Milan coach has suffered three defeats in his first four games in charge since replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the Stadio San Paolo last month.

Lazio triumphed in Rome after a mistake from goalkeeper David Ospina allowed Ciro Immobile to fire in the decisive strike.

Gattuso was asked about his side’s chances of reaching the Champions League after falling to 10th place in the standings, 11 points outside the top four.

“When the results don’t arrive the first one held responsible is the coach,” Gattuso told the press.

“I send the team out on the pitch and it’s a fact that we aren’t winning. I can’t think about the league table.

“I must only think about improving this team. It’s a team that has hit rock bottom.

“We’re asking something from the team and in three weeks I’ve seen great improvements. If we analyse the table and points, then we need to do more.”

He added: “I think at the moment we aren’t a thinking team. Even the errors we’re making are because we need to think so much.

“My requests are different from what these players have heard for years before. The biggest problem is that we need to learn to think.”