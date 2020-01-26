Gattuso: Napoli must remain humble after Juventus victory

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has urged his team not to get carried away in the wake of a 2-1 victory over Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Second half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne were enough to secure victory over the champions and end a four-match losing streak in the league, despite Cristiano Ronaldo pulling a goal back in stoppage time.

However, with Napoli enduring a miserable campaign and languishing in 10th in the table after 21 games, Gattuso was adamant that greater consistency was required following the victory.

“We must not make grand statements, as we still only have 27 points,” the former AC Milan coach, who replaced predecessor Carlo Ancelotti in December, claimed in his post match press conference at the Stadio San Paolo.

“Since I arrived things have changed, but I have also made mistakes. We must now remain humble, whilst knowing that we are a team that can play. This is a team that has suffered a lot but can also achieve great things.

“I was impressed with a lot of what I saw tonight and the atmosphere in the stadium helped us a lot. We gave away very little against one of the best teams in Europe.”

The victory prevented Napoli from enduring a fifth consecutive Serie A defeat for the first time in their history, as the pre-season Scudetto hopefuls struggle to maintain a top half finish in a hugely disappointing campaign.