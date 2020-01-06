Gattuso positive despite Napoli’s defeat to Inter

Gennaro Gattuso remains relatively positive despite his Napoli side going down 3-1 at home, admitting that it was his best game in charge of the Partenopei, despite the loss.

His side managed to muster up enough good chances, including having one disallowed and one come back off the woodwork, and on another night could’ve been much different had they not been so slack at the back.

“I think this is the best game since I’ve been in charge,” Gattuso told the press.

“We made key errors on the three goals but showed that we can play good football, so we’ve got to continue along this road, and to not be demoralised, and not pay attention to the league table. We should move forward in this way.”

Despite the positivity surrounding the defeat, the Napoli boss did admit that his players are starting to feel the pressure as they find themselves in a difficult situation.

“The lads are worried,” Gattuso continued. “We handed them three goals, and at the moment it isn’t easy to play at the [Stadio] San Paolo.

“Many of the players have competed for the Scudetto in the last few years and aren’t used to finding themselves in this situation.”